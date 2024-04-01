VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $230.95 and last traded at $228.05. 4,626,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 8,894,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.99.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.84.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.