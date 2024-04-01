VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,828 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

GDX traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.07. The company had a trading volume of 14,940,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,323,348. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

