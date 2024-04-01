UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Down 6.3%

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.80. 1,069,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,417,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UWMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.59.

Get UWM alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UWM

UWM Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $619.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 1.60.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of ($114.58) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.14 million. UWM had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.79%. Equities research analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of UWM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of UWM by 2,107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,592,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,801 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UWM by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,044,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 322,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,077,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after buying an additional 1,424,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in UWM during the third quarter valued at about $452,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.