urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Given New $3.25 Price Target at Craig Hallum

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $3.25 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

urban-gro Stock Performance

urban-gro stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.66. urban-gro has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGRO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 22,506 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in urban-gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in urban-gro by 69.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in urban-gro by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, architectural and interior design, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

