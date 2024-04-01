Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $14.97. 338,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 668,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Stock Down 8.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $498.59 million, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.19 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Universal Technical Institute

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $131,395.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 462.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 40,706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 25,977 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.