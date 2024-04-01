Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Shares Down 4%

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $175.06 and last traded at $175.17. 67,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 529,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.46.

Several research analysts recently commented on UHS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.11. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

