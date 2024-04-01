Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.29.

NYSE:UHS opened at $182.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $119.90 and a 1-year high of $183.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

