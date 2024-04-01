United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $178.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UPS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.9 %

UPS stock opened at $148.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.11. The stock has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,568,798,000 after purchasing an additional 178,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475,698 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,055,000 after purchasing an additional 628,944 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

