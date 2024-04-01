United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.02. 1,960,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,385,318. The company has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

