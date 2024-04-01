United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.37

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 25985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on UNFI

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.53.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.