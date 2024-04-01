Uniswap Price Tops $12.44 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $12.44 or 0.00017831 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $7.45 billion and $205.03 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.23 or 0.00142209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008716 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000130 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001391 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 12.73517174 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 976 active market(s) with $167,878,618.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.