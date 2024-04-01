Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UNB stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $137.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 16.74%.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Bankshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Union Bankshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Union Bankshares by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

