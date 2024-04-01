UniBot (UNIBOT) Trading 20.5% Lower This Week

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, UniBot has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. UniBot has a total market capitalization of $21.66 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniBot token can currently be bought for approximately $21.66 or 0.00031043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UniBot Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. The official message board for UniBot is medium.com/@uniboteth.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 22.77773013 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,731,145.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniBot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniBot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

