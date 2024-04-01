UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Down 2.1%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.96 and last traded at $22.19. Approximately 2,426,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 9,447,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PATH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

UiPath Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.11.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 427,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,784,110. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UiPath by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,084,858 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $946,028,000 after acquiring an additional 334,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UiPath by 32.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $387,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in UiPath by 2.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $277,835,000 after acquiring an additional 463,032 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in UiPath by 37.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,662,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $193,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in UiPath by 175.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

