Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.98

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 41330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

UBSFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

