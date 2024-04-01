U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. HSBC currently has $53.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $47.00.

USB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.41.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $827,370,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066,479 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $414,174,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

