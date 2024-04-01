Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a market cap of $752.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $14.69.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 20,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $251,757.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Tutor Perini news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 20,303 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $251,757.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $359,539.88. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,201 shares of company stock valued at $822,980 over the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 606.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 17.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

