Truist Financial Lowers Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $259.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $276.00 to $259.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ESS. Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.74.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $244.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.17 and its 200-day moving average is $228.62. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $201.66 and a fifty-two week high of $252.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 582.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 314,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,060,000 after purchasing an additional 106,182 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

