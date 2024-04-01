TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Short Interest Down 17.6% in March

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 29th total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
TrueBlue Stock Performance
TrueBlue stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 82,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,576. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56.
TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $492.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.53 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TrueBlue will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueBlue
About TrueBlue
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TrueBlue
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.