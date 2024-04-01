TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Short Interest Down 17.6% in March

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 29th total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

TrueBlue Stock Performance

TrueBlue stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 82,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,576. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $492.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.53 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TrueBlue will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueBlue

About TrueBlue

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBI. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,436,000 after acquiring an additional 661,496 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 7,980.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 333,650 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth $4,582,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth $4,745,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 305,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 206,757 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

