TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TruBridge in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

TruBridge Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBRG opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.62. TruBridge has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.31.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. TruBridge had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $85.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Analysts expect that TruBridge will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder L6 Holdings Inc. acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,094,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,808,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glenn Tobin bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,149.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder L6 Holdings Inc. bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,094,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,808,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 364,858 shares of company stock worth $3,473,199 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

