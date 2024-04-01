Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Receives $15.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFPM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $16.25 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFPM opened at $14.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $17.33.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,296,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,355,000 after buying an additional 113,767 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,219,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

