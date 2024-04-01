TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $73.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.03 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.22.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.49 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $209,909.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $209,909.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $124,412.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,949 shares of company stock worth $7,710,719 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

