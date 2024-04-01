TPG’s (TPG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

TPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on TPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered TPG from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.04.

Get TPG alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TPG

TPG Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TPG stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.99. 305,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,382. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1,121.72, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73. TPG has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $529.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.30 million. TPG had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TPG will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Martin Davidson sold 39,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $1,637,159.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,465.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kelvin L. Davis sold 822,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $34,228,787.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 844,584 shares in the company, valued at $35,168,477.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Martin Davidson sold 39,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $1,637,159.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,465.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,434,129 shares of company stock valued at $101,357,132. 78.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in TPG during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TPG during the third quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in TPG during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in TPG during the first quarter worth $33,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TPG

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.