Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Down to $251.68

Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $251.68, but opened at $242.85. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $242.00, with a volume of 85,054 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $326.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $81.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.72 billion. On average, analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

