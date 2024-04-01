Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Cut to C$75.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$82.50 to C$72.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$77.42.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$63.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$59.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.43. The stock has a market cap of C$22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$53.45 and a twelve month high of C$74.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.59. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.8706827 EPS for the current year.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$59.42 per share, with a total value of C$148,543.00. In related news, Director Janet Weiss acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$43.66 per share, with a total value of C$28,376.40. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$59.42 per share, with a total value of C$148,543.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 20,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,702. 5.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

