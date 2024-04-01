Torrid (NYSE:CURV) PT Raised to $5.75

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.95 to $5.75 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley started coverage on Torrid in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

CURV stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,790. Torrid has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.02 million, a P/E ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 1.99.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Torrid had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Torrid’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Torrid news, Director Valeria Rico Nikolov sold 25,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $142,635.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,188.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Torrid by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Torrid by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Torrid by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Torrid by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Torrid by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

