Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $5.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Torrid in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

Torrid Stock Performance

CURV stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.37 million, a P/E ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 1.99. Torrid has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Torrid

In related news, Director Valeria Rico Nikolov sold 25,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $142,635.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,188.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURV. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Torrid by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 85.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Torrid by 76.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Torrid by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

