Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Sets New 12-Month High at $131.98

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$131.98 and last traded at C$130.72, with a volume of 6003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$130.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TIH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$135.38.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$123.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$116.04.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.13. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 6.3092933 earnings per share for the current year.

Toromont Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William John Harvey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.90, for a total transaction of C$37,770.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.00, for a total transaction of C$384,000.00. Also, Director William John Harvey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.90, for a total transaction of C$37,770.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,180 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Further Reading

