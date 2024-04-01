Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Holdings Boosted by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBLD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.29. 40,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,279. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.1042 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

