The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $34.03 on Monday. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.96.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Simply Good Foods

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $1,314,716.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,816,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,965 over the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,961,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,882,000 after acquiring an additional 60,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,992,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,461,000 after acquiring an additional 259,144 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,136,000 after purchasing an additional 559,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,037,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,138,000 after purchasing an additional 95,130 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

