The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Short Interest Up 22.4% in March

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,080,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the February 29th total of 12,320,000 shares. Currently, 18.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.75 target price (down previously from $3.25) on shares of RealReal in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

RealReal Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.89. 323,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,733,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.98. RealReal has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that RealReal will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RealReal

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $96,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,312,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,955.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RealReal news, Director James R. Miller sold 21,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $82,344.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,523.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,312,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,955.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of RealReal by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of RealReal by 550.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RealReal by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of RealReal by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

