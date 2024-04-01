The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 20.3% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.33.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.51. 624,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $209.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.24. The firm has a market cap of $122.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.92%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

