The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up approximately 1.8% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. State Street Corp raised its stake in Progressive by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,303,427,000 after acquiring an additional 560,479 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Progressive by 14.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,449 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Progressive by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,754,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,291,249,000 after acquiring an additional 403,527 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Progressive by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,916,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,463,000 after acquiring an additional 655,706 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $206.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $208.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.24.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

