The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Increased by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Progressive comprises approximately 1.8% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 0.3 %

Progressive stock opened at $206.22 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $208.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.92%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

