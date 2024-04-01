The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Short Interest Up 27.5% in March

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,500 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the February 29th total of 259,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

The Pennant Group Stock Up 2.4 %

The Pennant Group stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 91,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.50 million, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $145.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.79 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Pennant Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,370,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,990,000 after acquiring an additional 143,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Pennant Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,314,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,910,000 after acquiring an additional 50,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Pennant Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,955,000 after acquiring an additional 43,886 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,578,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in The Pennant Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,465,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

