The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Short Interest Update

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Patrick G. Smith purchased 392,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $301,921.62. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 642,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,055.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The OLB Group news, CEO Ronny Yakov purchased 784,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $603,843.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,409,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,469.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick G. Smith purchased 392,106 shares of The OLB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $301,921.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 642,929 shares in the company, valued at $495,055.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The OLB Group by 80.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 126,563 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The OLB Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The OLB Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The OLB Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The OLB Group by 301.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 36,167 shares during the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The OLB Group Trading Up 6.1 %

The OLB Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ OLB traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 45,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,879. The OLB Group has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73.

(Get Free Report)

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

