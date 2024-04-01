The Hartford Financial Services Group’s (HIG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.48. The company had a trading volume of 484,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,824. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $103.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $8,215,026.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,746,097. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,342 shares of company stock valued at $23,256,523 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

