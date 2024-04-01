The Hanover Insurance Group’s (THG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $147.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s previous close.

THG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

THG traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $135.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,955. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $138.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.65 and its 200 day moving average is $123.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.62. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hanover Insurance Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 321.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 39,306 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 547.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,975,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

