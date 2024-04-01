The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Trading Down 0.9%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $412.82 and last traded at $414.00. 444,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,310,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $417.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $390.11 and a 200 day moving average of $358.96. The company has a market capitalization of $134.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $989,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,396,000 after purchasing an additional 650,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $1,395,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

