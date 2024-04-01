The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Short Interest Up 28.2% in March

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the February 29th total of 216,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

First Bancshares Price Performance

FBMS stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.61. 63,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,423. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.88.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $60.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FBMS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 17.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

