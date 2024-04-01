The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the February 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

The European Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of EEA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.94. 3,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,131. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. The European Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $9.26.

Get The European Equity Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The European Equity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in The European Equity Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in The European Equity Fund by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 10.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 283,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

About The European Equity Fund

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.