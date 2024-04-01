The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.29.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CI traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $363.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,775. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $365.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

