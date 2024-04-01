The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,300 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the February 29th total of 444,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,180,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cannabist Trading Up 0.9 %

CBSTF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 589,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,489. Cannabist has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Cannabist from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

About Cannabist

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation, development, production, home delivery, and dispensary of cannabis products in the United States and internationally. The company provides flower, concentrates, edibles, and/or accesories, and medicinal cannabinoid capsules and tablets, as well as confections, chocolate, drink mixes, condiments, kief, shatter, and wax/crumble, under the Seed & Strain, Classix, and Triple Seven brand names.

