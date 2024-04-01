The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.20

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 9829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

The Berkeley Group Stock Up 7.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50.

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0736 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

