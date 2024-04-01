The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Short Interest Update

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,550,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the February 29th total of 19,990,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 1.5 %

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,573,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.77%.

BNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,409,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,841,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,577,000 after buying an additional 3,731,541 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,907,000. Murchinson Ltd. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 455.5% in the 4th quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 3,101,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,003,000 after buying an additional 2,543,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $114,447,000. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

