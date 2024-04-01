Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tesla from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.63.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $175.79 on Thursday. Tesla has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $559.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after buying an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $7,844,757,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tesla by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after buying an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after acquiring an additional 269,182 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage.

