Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRNO. StockNews.com raised shares of Terreno Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $66.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 46.76% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 93.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

