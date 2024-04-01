Terra (LUNA) Price Hits $1.09 on Top Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00001556 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $761.10 million and $120.41 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terra has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000895 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000683 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 700,499,061 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

