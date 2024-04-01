TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Trading Down 4.2%

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 3,087,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 20,996,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

TeraWulf Stock Down 7.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,958,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,900,000 after purchasing an additional 81,033 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,409 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,464,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,641 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 712,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

