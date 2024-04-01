Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.03.

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

VIV stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $10.02. 931,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,398. Telefônica Brasil has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VIV shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

About Telefônica Brasil

(Get Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.